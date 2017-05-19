If you would have told me when I was borrowing Choose Your Own Adventure books from my school library that some day in the future I'd be playing amazingly advanced gamebooks with in-game maps, items, and branching paths out the wazoo... It would've blown my mind, particularly considering those CYOA books we all got our start on had such basic decisions, like do you go left, or right. Well, Cubus Games is just starting to release details on their next gamebook, The Frankenstein Wars and it's both looking and sounding incredibly rad.

Here's what the back of the book says:

Tom and Anton Clerval have long guarded the secret to Victor Frankenstein's resurrection technology. In revolutionary France, in 1827, that secret at last comes to light. The radical Zeroiste movement creates an army of the reanimated dead to seize control of the country, and then to cross the Channel to strike at the heart of the British Empire. Only Tom and Anton have the power to halt the Zeroistes - or to stoke the flames of all-out war. Decide the fate of the world in this enhanced interactive adventure in the same vein as classic gamebook series.

So we've got alternate history France, Frankenstein-ish ressurections, armies of the dead, and more? I'm totally in, it sounds just my kind of crazy.

Cubus Games' other titles on the App Store have all been great additions to the Gamebook aisle, and I expect The Frankenstein Wars will be similar. It'll hit iOS on June 1st, with Android following a week later, so stay tuned.