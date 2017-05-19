Lost Portal CCG [$2.99] is a lovely game made by a single developer, and it's been one of the favorite games of our forum users, as the over 80-pages long forum thread can attest to. Today, the game received another update that makes the Aerahym Expansion available for purchase. The expansion adds 33 new cards to the game along with a new town—which comes with new quests, enemies, and bosses. There are also 15 new portraits available and the level cap has been raised by 2. And there are 17 new Avatar cards added for existing enemies along with the usual fixed and adjustments.

If you like CCGs, you should definitely be playing Lost Portal CCG. This is a premium card game that has you exploring dungeons and fighting enemies and bosses. If you dislike the kinds of card games where you need to constantly fight against the monetization system, this is the kind of game that will appeal to you. And if you have cool ideas about new cards, I'm sure the developer would love to hear them in our forum thread.