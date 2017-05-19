Another Friday, and another episode of the podcast! Weeks like this are easy to record as there's so many rockin' games to talk about that we actually ended up running a little longer than usual. After some followup from last week's beer chat, we talk about all the awesome iOS games we played and then shifted gears to speculating about Zelda. The games we talk about this week are: Arkanoid vs Space Invaders [$3.99], Old Man's Journey [$4.99], No Stick Shooter [$1.99], Guns of Boom [Free], Beholder [$4.99], Lode Runner 1 [Free], and Timber Tennis [Free]. Sorry about the Windows notification noises, I didn't realize my recording software was also picking those up! It'll be fixed for next week I promise.

Don't forget to shoot us emails with any questions, feedback, or anything else relevant or irrelevant to podcast@toucharcade.com. We read 'em all, and love decoding messages written entirely in emoji. As always, you can listen to us with the links below... And if you like what you hear, please subscribe and/or drop us a review in iTunes. Much appreciated!

Patreon backers get access to a ultra-rad video version of the podcast, which you can view by clicking here. It includes us playing the games we're talking about as we're talking about them, and other fun surprises.

iTunes Link: The TouchArcade Show

Stitcher: The TouchArcade Show via Stitcher Radio for Podcasts [Free]

RSS Feed: The TouchArcade Show

Direct Link: TouchArcadeShow-307.mp3, 71MB