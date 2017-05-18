Minecraft: Pocket Edition [$6.99] continues to get fun and colorful mash-up packs, and this time around we got a Greek Mythology invasion, which is very appropriate for the world of Minecraft. This pack brings close to 40 new skins that include Zeus, Apollo, Prometheus, Medusa, the Minotaur, and plenty of half-dressed muscular men. In addition to the skins, this pack adds a new UI to the game, a custom texture set that you can see in the screenshot below, and an original score by Gareth Coker. This pack has been on consoles for some time now, so I'm glad to see it come to mobile.

Given that the Ancient Greeks were really into columns and relatively squarish buildings, this texture pack should work great in Minecraft and should make your builds quite cool. This might be my Greek heritage speaking, of course. The new mash-up is available now, so go check it out.