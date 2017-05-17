The question of the day in TouchArcade comments has been "Where's Old Man's Journey [$4.99]?" Folks just aren't satisfied with my killer mushroom hunting tips, and instead want to play award winning games. I get it. Well, the answer to the question is, it's on the App Store, right now. If this is the first you've heard of Old Man's Journey, it's a puzzle game of sorts where you interact with the environment to create a pathway for your old man to, well, journey upon.

It's a real neat game that we've seen at... Both PAX and GDC, and maybe some other shows? Either way, it's finally here and we've got a thread in our forums which undoubtedly will be filled with all sorts of first impressions pretty soon.