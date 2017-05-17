One of the surprise platforming hits of last year had to be the particularly memorable and especially gross Eggggg [Free], from developers Hyper Games. Rather than use athletic jumping prowess or other such abilities, the protagonist to Eggggg used their vomit to propel them around the beautifully designed levels. It's a bit of a peculiar game mechanic, but after the initial difficulty curve it just clicks, and reveals itself to be one of the most charming and unique games in its genre on the App Store. While its initial $2.99 cost of entry was great value for the 21 levels within the game, the developers have made Eggggg the unbeatable price of free for the next week only.

In our review in October of last year, we gave Eggggg a glowing five star review, as it possessed an abundance of charm, inventiveness and humor that went beyond its puking premise. The aesthetic that art designer Brosmind brought to Eggggg is stunningly vibrant, taking on the ethereal fantasy vibe that cartoons such as Adventure Time and Steven Universe have done so well, and the level design remains varied with numerous types of vomit with their own characteristics, as well as some punishingly difficult challenges towards the end that unashamedly parody titles such as Super Meat Boy and The Blocks Cometh. All in all, Eggggg is quite literally a 'sick' platformer, and I'd highly recommend picking it up for free before this week-long sale ends. For more discussion on Eggggg, be sure to jump down to our forum thread.