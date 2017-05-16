It looks like mobile gamers really love farming, at least judging from all the farming games that have graced the platform. Farm On! is getting ready to join the club and hopes that it'll be able to stand out from the rest partly because of its focus on single-handed, portrait mode gameplay. As you can see from the trailer, the game will be mostly focused on the sowing-harvesting loop with plenty of crops, animals, and products to mess around with.

I like that more and more games are going back to one-handed portrait mode gaming because that's usually where iPhone gaming shines. Most iPhone players game on the go, so a game like Farm On! should work well for them. Farm On! is soft launched in quite a few territories already, so you can check it out if you want to. The game should release globally in the next few weeks, and you can read more about it in our Upcoming Games forum thread.