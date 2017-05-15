Parta Games, who made the fun Choppa [Free], have announced their next game, called Dyna Knight. And Dyna Knight asks an important question: what if you played an endless runner that had you tossing a lot of bombs? Like, seriously, so many bombs. That's exactly what's going on here! Playing as Bomb Quijote (which is a great name for the protagonist of an endless runner given the futile nature of the genre) must use a cache of bombs to not only jump, but also to heave at hazards ahead. These obstacles are governed by a physics engine, so a box getting knocked around in the air could be very important if a bomb is tossed in just the right way.

This looks like it could be quite fun, and I'm already envisioning a number of things that could go into the game or at leat get in your way. Dyna Knight is expected to be finished this summer, and until then, check out the forum thread to chat about this one.