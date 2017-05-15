You might remember that in House of Cards, Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey's character) switched from playing a console FPS to playing Monument Valley and subsequently Agar.io, with the first one getting a pretty big boost from being on the show. Well, an eagle-eyed gamer noticed that Rocketcat Games' Death Road to Canada [$8.99] has joined the club of TV show mobile games by being on Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor. As you can see from the tweet below, in Season 1 Episode 20 someone is playing Death Road to Canada, and the game is pretty prominent.

Holly molly! Just saw Death Road to Canada in Designated Survivor ep20! Congrats @rocketcatgames! pic.twitter.com/zR0dbuS3ZQ — Kris Antoni (@kerissakti) May 14, 2017

Designated Survivor is a show about a huge attack that wipes out the US government and leaves Kiefer Sutherland's character, a low-level Cabinet member, as the new President. As another Twitter user points out, we have a show made in Canada for Americans starring a Canadian featuring a game about getting from America to Canada.