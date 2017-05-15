You might remember that in House of Cards, Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey's character) switched from playing a console FPS to playing Monument Valley and subsequently Agar.io, with the first one getting a pretty big boost from being on the show. Well, an eagle-eyed gamer noticed that Rocketcat Games' Death Road to Canada [$8.99] has joined the club of TV show mobile games by being on Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor. As you can see from the tweet below, in Season 1 Episode 20 someone is playing Death Road to Canada, and the game is pretty prominent.

Designated Survivor is a show about a huge attack that wipes out the US government and leaves Kiefer Sutherland's character, a low-level Cabinet member, as the new President. As another Twitter user points out, we have a show made in Canada for Americans starring a Canadian featuring a game about getting from America to Canada.



  • Dankrio

    That is awesome! Those guys really deserve it.

    A masterpiece on gaming.

  • Eduardo Ribeiro Bueno Netto

    Really great game! Deserves the credit and media over it!!!

  • skylined87

    Dreadnokv1 said it first on the DRTC discord channel a few days ago, I think he deserves some credit as well (not that Tasos should actually know that), just putting it out there! Congrats to Kepa and Madgarden on the well deserved publicity! 😉

    • Dreadnok

      I actually posted it to @rocketcatgames at 11:15 pm 5/11/17 they acknowledged it on 5/13/17 and that guy posted it on the 5/14/17
      My lawyers will be contacting all the parties involved 🙁

      Thanks for looking out skylined87

      • skylined87

        lol no prob buddy. I will gladly serve as a witness! 😂

      • justbe333

        Is that supposed to be funny
        Because it doesn't make any sense at all so it is not funny

  • Stetch

    Love that game!

  • justbe333

    I don't know about a masterpiece of gaming it's just fucking Oregon Trail with more arcade-ness to it… But a very fun game and definitely deserving of praise and promotion....

    YA GOT TO BUY BUY BUY